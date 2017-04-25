News

New York City Back in Town

New York City Back in Town

Tryphavana Cross brought her colleagues from New York City back to Dublin for the annual update from one of the world’s greatest tourist destinations.

Tony Collins, Topflight Rachel Volante, American Holidays Martha Palacios, Starwood Hotels and Resorts Lucille Yokell, Wellington Hotel Renee Wilson, The Ride Tryphavana Cross, Account Director Ireland, NYC & CO.

Tony Collins, Topflight; Rachel Volante, American Holidays; Martha Palacios, Starwood Hotels and Resorts; Lucille Yokell, Wellington Hotel; Renee Wilson, The Ride; and Tryphavana Cross, Account Director Ireland, NYC & Company

Making one of his many returns to Dublin, Reginald Charlot, Senior Director Tourism Development Europe, NYC & Company, told Irish Travel Trade News that the destination continues to attract tourists from around the world and that Ireland is a most important market, with Irish agents and tour operators supporting NYC throughout the year.

R

Reginald Charlot, NYC & Company, and Dave Hayeems, Trailfinders

The NYC group included representatives from hotels, attractions and shopping.

David O’Grady, eTravel Omar Bouchaar, Wyndham Garden Dominic Burke, Travel Centres

David O’Grady, eTravel; Omar Bouchaar, Wyndham Garden; and Dominic Burke, Travel Centres

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

