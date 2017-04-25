New York City Back in Town

Tryphavana Cross brought her colleagues from New York City back to Dublin for the annual update from one of the world’s greatest tourist destinations.

Making one of his many returns to Dublin, Reginald Charlot, Senior Director Tourism Development Europe, NYC & Company, told Irish Travel Trade News that the destination continues to attract tourists from around the world and that Ireland is a most important market, with Irish agents and tour operators supporting NYC throughout the year.

The NYC group included representatives from hotels, attractions and shopping.