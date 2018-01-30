News

New York State Expects Significant Increase in Irish Visitors

New York State Expects Significant Increase in Irish Visitors

With several airlines adding routes or increasing capacities from Ireland to airports either in or alongside the State this year, New York State Division of Tourism is expecting a significant increase in Irish visitors in 2018.

Martin Court, Sales & Marketing Account Director – UK & Ireland, told Irish Travel Trade News: “In addition to the increased capacities on services to New York City and Norwegian Air’s commencement of Dublin-Stewart flights, Aer Lingus, for example, has introduced routes to Newark and Hartford and will commence Dublin-Philadelphia from March, Air Canada is adding Dublin-Montreal and Shannon-Toronto routes this year and going daily on Dublin-Toronto this summer, and Air Transat is increasing flights and capacity on Dublin-Toronto.”

New York State Map

Montreal brings visitors close to the North Country of New York State and, further south, the Adirondack Mountains, while Toronto is close to Western New York, including Buffalo, Rochester, and Niagra Falls.

Hudson Valley

Norwegian Air flights to Stewart International Airport bring visitors right into the heart of New York State’s Hudson Valley region, with nearby attractions including West Point, the Dia:Beacon modern art museum, and the Bear Mountain Bridge.

The toll suspension Bear Mountain Bridge (above) carries the US6 and US202 across the Hudson River between Rockland/Orange Counties and Westchester/Putnam Counties. From its completion in 1924 it was the longest suspension bridge in the world – until it was surpassed by the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, 19 months later.

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site represents the domestic ideal of the elite class in late 19th-century America

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site represents the domestic ideal of the elite class in late 19th-century America

Historically known as Hyde Park, Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site is one of the oldest Hudson River estates and represents the domestic ideal of the elite class in the late 19th-century America. The National Park Service preserves over 200 acres of the original property, including historic buildings, original furnishings, manicured landscapes, natural woodlands, formal gardens and associated documents. The centrepiece of the estate is the mansion, an American Beaux-Arts design by McKim, Mead & White.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum, Hyde Park, Hudson Valley

Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum, Hyde Park, Hudson Valley

Also located in Hyde Park is the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum, an interactive museum that tells the story of the life and presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt from the Great Depression and the New Deal to World War Two.

Mohonk Mountain House, a historic resort hotel in New Paltz, is a National Historic Landmark

Mohonk Mountain House, a historic resort hotel in New Paltz, is a National Historic Landmark

Mohonk Mountain House is a historic resort hotel located on the Shawangunk Ridge in Ulster County. Its prominent location in the town of New Paltz is just beyond the southern border of the Catskill Mountains, west of the Hudson River. The main structure, built between 1869 and 1910, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Holiday World Air Canada Featured

Trade Day Highlights at Holiday World Dublin

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2018
Read More
South African Tourism 1

“Hello Ireland – We Are Back!” Says South African Tourism

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2018
Read More
Wendy Wu Tours South America

Wendy Wu Tours Introduces South America Programme

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2018
Read More
The Malaysian Minster for Tourism

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018: Visit Malaysia 2020 Launched

Michael FloodJanuary 30, 2018
Read More
travel deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 30th January 2018

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 30, 2018
Read More
Irish Ferries Jonathan Swift

Irish Continental Group to Sell the Jonathan Swift

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2018
Read More
Cyprus 1

Irish Visitors to Cyprus Increase by 79.8%

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2018
Read More
India Day at Amabassador’s Residence

Indian Embassy Celebrates Republic of India Day

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2018
Read More
Aer Lingus Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson Thanks Aer Lingus Guests for €21m UNICEF Fundraising

Neil SteedmanJanuary 25, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland