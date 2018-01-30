New York State Expects Significant Increase in Irish Visitors

With several airlines adding routes or increasing capacities from Ireland to airports either in or alongside the State this year, New York State Division of Tourism is expecting a significant increase in Irish visitors in 2018.

Martin Court, Sales & Marketing Account Director – UK & Ireland, told Irish Travel Trade News: “In addition to the increased capacities on services to New York City and Norwegian Air’s commencement of Dublin-Stewart flights, Aer Lingus, for example, has introduced routes to Newark and Hartford and will commence Dublin-Philadelphia from March, Air Canada is adding Dublin-Montreal and Shannon-Toronto routes this year and going daily on Dublin-Toronto this summer, and Air Transat is increasing flights and capacity on Dublin-Toronto.”

Montreal brings visitors close to the North Country of New York State and, further south, the Adirondack Mountains, while Toronto is close to Western New York, including Buffalo, Rochester, and Niagra Falls.

Hudson Valley

Norwegian Air flights to Stewart International Airport bring visitors right into the heart of New York State’s Hudson Valley region, with nearby attractions including West Point, the Dia:Beacon modern art museum, and the Bear Mountain Bridge.

The toll suspension Bear Mountain Bridge (above) carries the US6 and US202 across the Hudson River between Rockland/Orange Counties and Westchester/Putnam Counties. From its completion in 1924 it was the longest suspension bridge in the world – until it was surpassed by the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, 19 months later.

Historically known as Hyde Park, Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site is one of the oldest Hudson River estates and represents the domestic ideal of the elite class in the late 19th-century America. The National Park Service preserves over 200 acres of the original property, including historic buildings, original furnishings, manicured landscapes, natural woodlands, formal gardens and associated documents. The centrepiece of the estate is the mansion, an American Beaux-Arts design by McKim, Mead & White.

Also located in Hyde Park is the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum, an interactive museum that tells the story of the life and presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt from the Great Depression and the New Deal to World War Two.

Mohonk Mountain House is a historic resort hotel located on the Shawangunk Ridge in Ulster County. Its prominent location in the town of New Paltz is just beyond the southern border of the Catskill Mountains, west of the Hudson River. The main structure, built between 1869 and 1910, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986.