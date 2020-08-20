News

NewWay Offers All-Inclusive Car Hire at Dublin Airport

NewWay, an Irish-owned, all-inclusive car hire firm, recently opened desks alongside the major international car hire brands operating in Terminals 1 and 2 at Dublin Airport.

All insurance is included, so there are no up-sells at the desk, and there is in-terminal pickup of latest model cars, so no shuttle bus to the car hire village. The cross-border fee normally associated with driving a rental car into Northern Ireland is also included.

All the rates are fully inclusive, including all the insurance, for all rates, for all customers, all the time. Renters therefore don’t have financial responsibility for a vehicle damage/theft excess, removing the requirement for the usual deposit or credit card pre-authorisation at pickup to cover this excess amount.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

