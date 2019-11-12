News

Next Week is Oscars Time! Book Your Seats Now for the ITTN Awards Gala Dinner

The countdown has begun! There are just 10 days to go until the Irish travel industry’s ‘Oscars’ – the Gala Dinner for the 2019 ITTN Awards, which will be held on Friday 22nd November 2019 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The event is the highlight of the industry’s social calendar so, if you have yet to book your seats, BOOK NOW!

Never attended the ITTN Awards? To see what you would be missing, view the 2018 event here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8beujHuPxs 

Table Bookings

Table of 12: €2,040 + VAT @ 23% = €2,509.20

Table of 10: €1,750 + VAT @ 23% = €2,152.50

One seat: €170 + VAT @ 23% = €209.10

Click here to download our Booking Form

For more information, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400
Ian Bloomfield

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

