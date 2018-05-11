Niamh Bonass Wins Super Fam to Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando Roadshow 2018 brought its workshop to Dublin, with the main attraction being operators presenting their latest product offerings to the trade and media.

All had great innovative attractions to add to the tried, tested and loved products that have proved successful over the years.

Universal Studios, Seaworld Parks and Entertainment, Walt Disney World, Florida: Epcot, Boggy Creek Airboat Rides, and Revolution Off Road updated the agents and media of exciting new attractions, hotels and restaurants. All have invested heavily in their latest products.

Niamh Bonass, TUI, was the lucky winner of a Super Fam trip to Orlando sponsored by Visit Orlando, Seaworld Parks, Universal Parks, and Walt Disney World. Other prizes were presented by the parks, hotels and restaurants.