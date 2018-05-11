News

Niamh Bonass Wins Super Fam to Visit Orlando

Niamh Bonass Wins Super Fam to Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando Roadshow 2018 brought its workshop to Dublin, with the main attraction being operators presenting their latest product offerings to the trade and media.

Alison Larkin and Lynda Parsons, TUI

All had great innovative attractions to add to the tried, tested and loved products that have proved successful over the years.

Super Fam winner Niamh Bonass, TUI, with Mary Murphy

Universal Studios, Seaworld Parks and Entertainment, Walt Disney World, Florida: Epcot, Boggy Creek Airboat Rides, and Revolution Off Road updated the agents and media of exciting new attractions, hotels and restaurants. All have invested heavily in their latest products.

Matt Corcoran, King Travel; Maria and Steven Fuery, PAB Travel; and Michaela Gray, Seaworld

Niamh Bonass, TUI, was the lucky winner of a Super Fam trip to Orlando sponsored by Visit Orlando, Seaworld Parks, Universal Parks, and Walt Disney World. Other prizes were presented by the parks, hotels and restaurants.

Terry Sheehan, Deirdre Gunn and Dee Burdock, American Holidays

Travel Counsellors Sharon Morgan and Gerard Hughes

Chris Corcoran, Gill O’Sullivan and Matt Corcoran, King Travel

Barry Hammond, Sunway, and Martin Penrose, If Only…

Stevie Dunseath and Mary Murphy, Visit Orlando

Aharon Keane; Karl Moen, Walt Disney World; and Eimer Macken, Annette James and Anne Naughton, BookaBed

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Cunard Liner Queen Victoria to Dock at Four Irish Ports

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2018
Read More

Viking Sun Cruises into Dublin Port

Ian BloomfieldMay 10, 2018
Read More

Lynn Dempsey Wins Travel Focus Trip to South Africa

Michael FloodMay 10, 2018
Read More

CAR Issues Two New Travel Agent Licences

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2018
Read More

Flight Check: Dublin-Helsinki-Singapore with Finnair

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2018
Read More

Hotel Check: Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore by Shangri-La

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2018
Read More

WestJet Unveils ‘The Spirit of Canada’ Dreamliner

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2018
Read More

Dublin Airport Welcomes New Icelandair Service to Reykjavik

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2018
Read More

Dubai Duty Free Extends Irish Open Sponsorship Until 2022

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland