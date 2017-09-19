Niamh is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer August Winner

Niamh Quinlan, Travel Counsellors, is our Augut winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition with her photo entitled Hitching A Ride On Rossbeigh.

Niamh took her photo with a Samsung 7 smartphone on 31st August 2017 on Rossbeigh Beach, Co Kerry.

Six Finalists

The 2017 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition is running over five months from June to October 2017. All entries can be viewed at: www.ittn.ie/2017-ittn-travel-photographer-of-the-year-competition/.

Five monthly finalists are being chosen by judges Anita Thomas, Emirates; Michael Flood, ITTN, and Neil Steedman, ITTN. A sixth finalist will then be chosen by ITTN readers from all the entries submitted over the five months. An overall winner will then be selected from the six finalists by a panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor.

All six finalists receive a voucher for €200, a trophy and an invitation to be a guest Emirates at the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards, which will be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 24th November 2017, when the overall winner will be announced and presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network of over 150 destinations.

Enter Now

Any photo taken by Irish travel agency or tour operator staff since 1st November 2016 is eligible and up to five photos per month can be submitted using the online Entry Form at: www.ittn.ie/photo-competition-entry-form/

The Terms & Conditions of the competition are at:

www.ittn.ie/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Travel-Photographer-Terms-Conditions.pdf