Niamh is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Niamh Quinlan, Travel Counsellors, was declared the winner of the 2017 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Award at Friday night’s Gala Dinner event. Niamh, whose winning photo, Hitching A Ride On Rossbeigh, was taken on Rossbeigh Beach, Co Kerry, was presented with tickets for two to any destination on the Emirates worldwide network by Enda Corneille, Country Manager, Emirates, the competition’s sponsor.

The competition was held over five months, from June to October. Each month’s entries were judged by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Neil Steedman, News & Features Editor, ITTN; and Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN. In addition, a sixth finalist was chosen by ITTN readers from all 250 entries. Each finalist received a trophy, a voucher for €200 and an invitation to the Gala Dinner from Emirates.

The overall winner was chosen by a separate panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, professional photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN.

SIX FINALISTS:

June Winner: DUOMO DI SIENA by CLAIRE BUSHELL, Flight Centre, taken in November 2016 in Siena, Italy, with an iPhone 6.

July Winner: GULL WARS by CHANI ANDERSON, Trailfinders, taken in July 2017 at Skellig Michael, Co Kerry, with a Nikon 7100.

August Winner: HITCHING A RIDE ON ROSSBEIGH by NIAMH QUINLAN, Travel Counsellors, taken in August 2017 on Rossbeigh Beach, Co Kerry, with a Samsung S7.

September Winner: POST IRMA MIAMI by JAMES FLEMING, Sunway, taken in September 2017 in Miami, Florida, with an Apple iPad.

October Winner: AUTUMN IN UTRECHT by JANE NEVIN, Arrow Tours, taken in October 2017 in Utrecht, The Netherlands, with an iPhone 6.

ITTN Readers Winner: SLEEPY GREECE by DONNA KENNY, Cassidy Travel, taken in August 2017 on Symi Island, Greece, with a Samsung S7.

THE WINNER:

Photographer Paul Sherwood said of Niamh Quinlan’s winning photo: “This is a superb photo with great composition, a strong horizon, lovely back lighting and reflections. The silhouettes clearly show what the picture is about – this is a worthy winner!”