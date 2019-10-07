Nick Faldo Offers Chance to ‘Live Like a Legend’ at Laguna Lang Co

Six-time Major winner Nick Faldo is offering two lucky golf fans the chance to ‘Live Like a Legend’ by joining him for a trip of a lifetime in Vietnam at Laguna Lang Co, a 5-star Banyan Tree resort featuring a Faldo Design Signature golf course and two award-winning hotels (Banyan Tree Lang Co and Angsana Lang Co) during the week of the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final in March 2020.

Staying in one of the Banyan Tree Residence Villas, the winner and their friend will experience what makes Laguna Lang Co such a special resort, while playing golf, receiving spa treatments, enjoying the Faldo Series tournament action, evening entertainment, and watching golf clinics given by Nick Faldo.

Golf fans should head to www.lagunalangco.com/en/golf/live-like-a-legend/ to enter, and say what traits and characteristics they believe makes a legend. The lucky winner, who will share the experience with a partner, family member or friend of their choice, will be announced by Nick Faldo on his Twitter page later in the year.

Located within the greater Laguna Lang Co integrated resort, 50km from Hue, Laguna Golf Lang Co is an award-winning layout that has been designed with links-like characteristics adjacent to the East Vietnam Sea, set against an amphitheatre-like mountainous backdrop and carved through ancient rice paddies. The course is the current host venue for the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final for the next few years.