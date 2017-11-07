Nine Agents Visit Norway with KLM and Hurtigruten

A successful fam trip for nine travel agents to Norway with KLM and Hurtigruten started with a quick hop to Schiphol Airport on KLM City Hopper and a Hub Tour, highlighting the excellent facilities, amenities and easy transfer procedures when connecting in Amsterdam with KLM.

Then it was on up to Bergen with fine dining and overnight in the well-located 3-star Scandic Neptun Hotel. The agents enjoyed the hospitality of the Bergen Tourist Board with the equivalent of ‘The Bergen Card’ giving complementary access to many of the attractions of this beautiful and charming city.

The trip to the top of Mount Floyen via the Fløibanen funicular was fun, with the extra bonus of spectacular views of the city. The agents also visited the Hanseatic Museum, Bergen’s Aquarium and the Magic Ice Bar before boarding the newly refurbished MS Nordnorge at Hurtigruten’s terminal and heading north towards Trondheim.

The spectacular and ever-changing coastline delivered plenty of great photo opportunities while cruising. The ship travelled in and out of narrow inlets and fjords to the backdrop of beautiful autumnal colours, a great way to spend time out and so relaxing.

Dining is special on Hurtigruten, the bounty of the coast provides the chefs with fresh local produce for every meal, resulting in a delicious authentic Norwegian experience. En route, the agents visited the stunning Hjørundfjorden before stopping in Ålesund and finally ending their Hurtigruten experience in Trondheim before returning home.

The trip allowed the agents to experience the uniqueness that Hurtigruten offers and with KLM showed how easy it is to connect from Ireland to Norway.