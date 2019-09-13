No Change for UK Passport Holders at Dublin Airport Immigration If UK Leaves EU Without a Deal

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service, which operates immigration at Dublin Airport, has confirmed that UK passport holders will continue to be processed through the EU channel if the UK leaves the EU without a deal. The existing EU channel will be re-designated as an EU/UK channel, meaning that there will be no real change at Irish immigration for UK passport holders.

New August Record

More than 3.4 million passengers were welcomed at Dublin Airport last month, a 6% increase over last year, making it the busiest August ever in the airport’s 79-year history.

Just over 100,000 passengers travelled through Dublin Airport every day in August except on 31 August when passenger numbers were just under 100,000.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe increased by 8% with almost 1.9 million passengers travelling to and from European destinations during the month.

Almost 935,000 passengers travelled to and from UK destinations in August, a 1% increase when compared to 2018.

Transatlantic traffic to and from North America increased by 5% with more than 490,000 passengers travelling on this route sector last month. Traffic to and from other international destinations, which includes flights to the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region, increased by 7%, as almost 118,000 passengers travelled on these routes during August.

Passenger numbers on domestic routes increased by 2% with more than 12,000 travelling on domestic flights last month.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination is up 7% in the eight months of the year, with almost 1.3 million passengers connecting through Dublin Airport during that time.

So far this year, more than 22.4 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport, a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. Dublin Airport has welcomed almost 1.2 million additional passengers in the first eight months of the year.