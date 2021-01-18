News

No Mask? Drop and Give Me Twenty!

No Mask? Drop and Give Me Twenty!

Balinese authorities have come up with some innovative ways to punish those who break Covid rules.

Those found in breach of Covid protocols – mostly foreigners and tourists – have been made to do push-ups and sweep the streets as a punishment for not wearing masks.

Last week alone, local authorities in Budung Regency area – home to tourist hotspots like Kuta and Seminyak beaches – recorded the highest number of protocol breaches in all of Bali – 8,864 up to the end last week.

According to Badung regency Public Order Agency chief I Gusti Agung Kerta Suryanegara, 80 per cent of people who had been fined for COVID breaches were foreigners, mostly Europeans, who had seemed to underestimate the strictures in place in Bali.

“We didn’t fine those who had admitted their mistakes,” Mr Suryanegara told Australian news channel ABC, “we didn’t just fine people randomly because they didn’t wear masks.”

According to Indonesia’s National COVID-19 Task Force, the compliance rates for wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing in Bali is 96.5% and 92% respectively, the highest rates in Indonesia.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Children Fly Free With Etihad

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airlines Gets Five-Star Covid Safety Rating

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Seychelles Makes Plans to Open Up to the World

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Expedia/TAAP Travel Agents’ Competition

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

British Tourism & Travel Show postponed until September 2021

Michael FloodJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Tokyo World’s Most Instagrammable Place

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Eurostar ‘at risk’ Without Help

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Travel Professionals Paint Bleak But Defiant Picture

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Service Starts Two Months Early in Brexit-Beating Move

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland