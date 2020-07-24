Nominate a colleague for National Travel Agent Day to win a trip to Malta

https://youtu.be/wX4ZQF2CGHY

Today, Friday, 24th July is National Travel Agent Day, a day to acknowledge and appreciate all that you do to inspire, inform and create incredible experiences for your clients.

We are so grateful for your continued support, and those of you who have worked by our side to share Malta, Gozo and Comino with holidaymakers. Thanks to your hard work, Malta has continued to be a very popular destination with Irish travellers with nearly 50,000 arriving in 2019.

We would like to invite you to recommend a colleague to be our first Malta’s Travel Agent of the Year for 2020. Malta’s Travel Agent of the Year will win a 3-night city-break at the Casa Rocca Piccola in the heart of Malta’s capital city Valletta. If you have written the winning recommendation, you will be offered a place on our 3-night Malta Academy held on the Maltese Islands 1st to 4th April 2021.

The people of Malta are famed for being very resilient, friendly and passionate and we want to reward kindred spirits in Ireland. Maybe you have a colleague who continually goes above and beyond for their clients, maybe they have shown great bravery like our own historic Knights of the Order of Saint John or perhaps they have created something altruistic in these challenging times. Send your 200-word recommendation to office.uk@visitmalta.com by the 24th August and the winner will be announced 28th August, 2020.

The industry has faced one of its most challenging years to date. We feel now more than ever that you deserve recognition for your commitment to travel and tourism; an industry that creates long-lasting memories and enables tourists to become storytellers.

Our streets have been too quiet recently and we, alongside the people of Malta, would like to say thank you for encouraging tourists to enjoy our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year in, year out. We’re thrilled to have started welcoming you and your clients back to our archipelago in the heart of the Mediterranean.