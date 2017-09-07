News

Nominate Your Agency Now for ITTN Travel Agency of the Year

Owners/managers of travel agencies throughout the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can now nominate their agency online for this year’s ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards at www.ittn.ie/nominate-now-travel-agency-year-awards/.

Submissions must be made by Friday 13th October 2017 and comprise the following:

  • Your name, job title and email address
  • Name of agency, head office address and phone number
  • Brief statement on agency, including USPs, awards, achievements, and marketing/promotion innovations in 2017
  • Agency website(s), social media platforms and YouTube links
  • One exterior and one interior photo
  • Why your agency should win (50 words maximum)

Submissions will be assessed by five judges: Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; Neil Steedman, News & Features Editor, ITTN; and Sarah Slattery, Social Media Manager, ITTN – with the judging panel convened by a non-voting Chairman, Stephen Murray, Grant Thornton.

Four regional winners will be announced on Tuesday 31st October and the overall winner of the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year award will be announced at the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 24th November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

