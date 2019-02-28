Nominations Open for WTM International Travel & Tourism Awards

The prestigious International Travel & Tourism Awards, which celebrate the best of travel and tourism around the world, will open nominations tomorrow (Friday 1 March) for the second awards ceremony this November (Tuesday 5 November).

The International Travel & Tourism Awards (ITTAs), presented by WTM London, will once again recognise the success of national, regional and city tourist boards, as well as outstanding private sector companies and individuals.

The Awards feature 15 categories, with 14 judged by an independent panel of leading experts and senior figures in each sector. Following feedback, a new award for Best Attraction has been added. This award recognises all types of global tourist attractions and will be judged on overall visitor experience.

The Best Regional/City Campaign has been updated to become Best Destination Campaign in order to broaden the area of entries for 2019.

Other categories include Best Tourism Board Campaign, Most Innovative use of Technology, Best Agency for Tourism Marketing, Best Digital Strategy in Tourism, Best Digital Influencer Campaign, and Best PR Campaign.

The final award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry, nominated by WTM London Media Partners, will be the ultimate finale to these show-stopping awards.

This year the Awards are being held at Magazine London, a brand new modern event space for the capital and the largest of its kind in London. Magazine London offers the ITTAs the space to grow and attract a larger audience. This new location is a stone’s throw away from ExCeL – London, making it convenient for WTM London delegates to travel to the ITTAs.

ITTAs 2018 Head Judge and Head of Travel at Euromonitor International, Caroline Bremner, said: “Travel and Tourism is a growth market and it’s very competitive so it’s always really useful to find stand-out case studies that others can review, replicate and find new ideas and inspiration while bringing it back to your own local communities and local culture.”

International Travel & Tourism Awards Co-Founder, Paul Nelson, said: “We are delighted to officially open nominations for the International Travel & Tourism Awards for year two, after such a brilliant inaugural event.

“The awards have quickly become a fixture in the industry calendar and a stamp of excellence for the trade and holidaymakers alike. Everyone in the industry should make sure Tuesday 5 November is in their calendar.”

Categories

Best National Tourism Board Campaign

Best Tourism Marketing Agency

Best Destination

Best Digital Influencer Campaign

Best Food Destination

Most Innovative Use of Technology within a Destination

Best Digital Campaign in Tourism

Best in Wellness

Best in Responsible Tourism

Best Visitor Experience

Best in Luxury Travel

Best in Adventure Tourism

Best in LGBT Tourism

Best PR Campaign

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

For more details and to enter the awards, visit awards.wtm.com