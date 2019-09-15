Norwegian Air International Drops More Flights from Ireland

Norwegian Air International is planning to drop the Dublin to Helsinki route with effect from 27 October. It will also suspend the Dublin to Copenhagen flights from the same date.

These cancellations come on top of a recent announcement that it will be terminating all of its transatlantic services from Ireland with effect from 15 September 2019, saying that these routes were no longer viable.

The airline is going though a difficult financial situation and is engaged in a reorganisation of all its current and future operations.