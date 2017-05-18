News

Norwegian Confirms US Pre-clearance at Dublin/Shannon and NYC Shuttle Service from Stewart

Norwegian has announced that new low-cost transatlantic flights from Ireland to the US East Coast will include use of the US Pre-clearance facilities at Dublin and Shannon Airports for passengers.

Further details on the Pre-clearance facilities and how they work are available on the Norwegian website here.

Norwegian has also confirmed details of a new direct shuttle service from Stewart International Airport into central New York City. The new service, operated by Coach USA, has been timed to meet Norwegian’s flight arrivals at Stewart Airport, allowing passengers to take a direct journey into central Manhattan for $20. Coaches include spacious reclining seats, wi-fi and in-seat power. Passengers can book tickets in advance at www.stewartairportexpress.com.

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our new transatlantic routes offer Irish passengers more choice, lower fares and now even greater convenience, with use of preclearance facilities at Dublin and Shannon, and a convenient shuttle bus service to take passengers into the heart of New York City. The countdown is now on for these exciting new routes and we look forward to welcoming many Irish passengers onboard our affordable flights to the USA this summer.”

Norwegian’s new transatlantic routes will launch from Dublin, Shannon and Cork this summer with flights now on sale from www.norwegian.com/ie including:

Dublin – 12 transatlantic flights per week from 1st July:

  • Stewart International (New York) – daily flights
  • Providence (greater Boston) – 5x weekly flights (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun)

Shannon – four transatlantic flights per week from 2nd July:

  • Stewart International (New York) – 2x weekly flights (Wed, Sun)
  • Providence (greater Boston) – 2x weekly flights (Mon, Fri)

Cork – three transatlantic flights per week from 1st July:

  • Providence (greater Boston) – 3x weekly flights (Tues, Thurs, Sat)
