Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Service

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that it will extend the suspension of all its services until April 30, 2021.

In a statement released today, January 19, the company said that all guests with current bookings would get a 100 per cent refund of the fare paid and would automatically receive a 10 per cent discount on their next NCL booking.

The statement reads:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities around the globe, we have made the decision to further suspend all voyages through and including April 30, 2021.

In line with the most recent suspension refund and compensation processes, please find the below as it relates to these suspensions:

REFUND INFORMATION

All guests with current and active bookings affected by this suspension will receive a 100% refund of the fare paid, back to the original form of payment. No further action is needed by you or your client. Monetary refunds will be processed by NCL within 30 days. Please then allow 7-10 business days from our processing date for funds to become visible back to the original form of payment. For those reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC), the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within 7 days. No further action is needed by you or your client.

ADDITIONAL COMPENSATION

All guests with current and active bookings affected by this suspension will automatically receive a 10% OFF discount on their next NCL cruise, valid for all published sailings through and including December 31, 2022. This 10% OFF discount will be applied to guest’s Latitudes profiles by no later than January 20, 2021 and must be used within one year of issue date.

We remain optimistic that we will be returning to service in the near future and can’t wait to do so successfully, alongside each of you.