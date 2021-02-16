News

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, has announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages as the Company continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”).

The suspension now includes all voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises embarking through May 31, 2021. The Company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Save Our Industry!

Fionn DavenportFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Ashford Castle Only Irish Hotel to Make it Into Forbes Five-Star Honours List for 2021

Fionn DavenportFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Happy Pancake Tuesday from ITTN – Here’s A Tasty Pancake Recipe

Fionn DavenportFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Martin Commits €1m Funding for Virtual St Patrick’s Festival

Fionn DavenportFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Offers Extensive Collection of No-Fly Holidays to Europe in 2022

Fionn DavenportFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

British Airways partners with Dettol

Michael FloodFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Walt Disney World Orlando 2022 Tickets Now on Sale

Fionn DavenportFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Vaccination Passports: Pros & Cons

Fionn DavenportFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Bouncing Back from the Pandemic: Skift’s Virtual Online Travel & Distribution Summit

Fionn DavenportFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn