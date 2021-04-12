Norwegian Cruise Line Offers Trade Partners Double Points on NCL Freestyle Rewards

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is back in the water and is celebrating with double points on NCL Freestyle Rewards.

At the start of the year NCL announced NCL Freestyle Rewards – a new incentive scheme for UK agents – which also means NI agents (but not those in the Republic). The initiative allows agents to earn and collect points towards gifts or vouchers.

The limited time promotion coincides with NCL announcing its highly anticipated return to service, with new itineraries sailing Europe and The Caribbean beginning 25th July 2021. NCL is offering double points to agents who book select sailings by 21st April 2021. The double points will be awarded automatically when the agents claim for a qualifying booking.

Travellers can book their next cruise with confidence and peace of mind thanks to NCL’s SailSAFE Health and Safety protocols on board and flexible Peace of Mind booking policy. NCL have been working non-stop, enhancing an already robust Health & Safety Programme. From pre-cruise protocols, including mandatory vaccination requirements for all guests and crew, to new health and safety measures on ships and on shore, customers can cruise confidently.

For more information regarding NCL’s Return to Service and latest promotions, please see www.norwegiancentral.com.

Double points on the below sailings – book by 21st April 2021:

Ship Sail date from Sail date to Norwegian Jade 25th July 2021 7th November 2021 Norwegian Epic 5th September 2021 24th October 2021 Norwegian Dawn 26th September 2021 24th October 2021 Norwegian Gem 15th August 2021 10th October 2021 Norwegian Joy 7th August 2021 9th October 2021

Terms and Conditions: