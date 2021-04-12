News

Norwegian Cruise Line Offers Trade Partners Double Points on NCL Freestyle Rewards

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is back in the water and is celebrating with double points on NCL Freestyle Rewards.

At the start of the year NCL announced NCL Freestyle Rewards – a new incentive scheme for UK agents – which also means NI agents (but not those in the Republic). The initiative allows agents to earn and collect points towards gifts or vouchers.

The limited time promotion coincides with NCL announcing its highly anticipated return to service, with new itineraries sailing Europe and The Caribbean beginning 25th July 2021. NCL is offering double points to agents who book select sailings by 21st April 2021. The double points will be awarded automatically when the agents claim for a qualifying booking.

Travellers can book their next cruise with confidence and peace of mind thanks to NCL’s SailSAFE Health and Safety protocols on board and flexible Peace of Mind booking policy. NCL have been working non-stop, enhancing an already robust Health & Safety Programme. From pre-cruise protocols, including mandatory vaccination requirements for all guests and crew, to new health and safety measures on ships and on shore, customers can cruise confidently.

For more information regarding NCL’s Return to Service and latest promotions, please see www.norwegiancentral.com.

Double points on the below sailings – book by 21st April 2021:

 

ShipSail date fromSail date to
Norwegian Jade25th July 20217th November 2021
Norwegian Epic5th September 202124th October 2021
Norwegian Dawn26th September 202124th October 2021
Norwegian Gem15th August 202110th October 2021
Norwegian Joy7th August 20219th October 2021

Terms and Conditions:

  • In order to redeem points participants must have registered with (www.nclfreestylerewards.com)
  • Points must be redeemed within 40 days of the reservation ‘Original Booked Date’
  • Points from reservations made through a third party agency or transferred are not eligible for redemption
  • Points are applicable to all categories including IX, OX, BX or MX
  • Points are per stateroom, based on cruise length and category booked.
  • Offer applicable to 2+ night sailings.
  • Offer is for new individual FIT reservations and new group delegates with names created within the booking window
  • Promotion is not applicable to Traditional Groups/Type: Commit, Affinity, Nettour, NettourC, CHARTERS, CMI OP EVENT, CMI OP LG EVENT, INCREG & INCLARGE.
  • Promotion is applicable to the following offices: NCL LONDON.
  • Offer is not combinable with charter or inaugural sailings.
  • Points have no monetary value and are non-transferable.

