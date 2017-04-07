Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Premium All-Inclusive in Ireland

A high-powered delegation of senior Norwegian Cruise Line executives descended on Dublin to launch their new all-inclusive product to the Irish travel trade. If the composition of the NCL personnel is anything to go by, it showed the serious approach being taken by NCL to the growing Irish cruise market.

Putting it in context, how often do you see Senior Vice-President International Sales and Operations, the Managing Director Europe, the Head of Sales-UK and Ireland, and the General Manager – Europe and MEA all in the one place, making a presentation to the trade at the same time? Without a doubt, NCL is serious about doing business in Ireland.

Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced its latest innovative cruise concept for the Irish market, changing the face of holidays at sea by bringing the all-inclusive holiday trend to the premium global cruise sector.

Norwegian Cruise Line will launch Premium All-Inclusive in Ireland from 6th April 2017, offering guests unparalleled flexibility at sea and setting a new trend for contemporary large ship ocean cruising. By bringing even more elements into the upfront fares, guests can now benefit from even more peace of mind while cruising with Norwegian.

Premium All-Inclusive includes:

Varied selection of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in all bars, lounges and dining venues at any time throughout the cruise. From spirits, tap and bottled beers, to wines, cocktails, soft drinks and juices

Unlimited juices, water and soft drinks for children and teenagers

Lavazza coffee specialities during meals

One free bottle of water per person, per day in staterooms

Services charges and gratuities

Culinary excellence in the main dining venues on board – including buffets with live cooking, on-deck grills, informal eateries and up to three signature main dining rooms per ship

Award-winning entertainment, including Broadway hits, production shows, music and comedy

Outstanding leisure facilities for all ages

Additional exclusive benefits and privileges for guests staying in Suites and in The Haven by Norwegian

On the launch of Premium All-Inclusive in Ireland, Christian Boell, Managing Director Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Norwegian has long been an innovator in cruise and the introduction of Premium All-Inclusive takes our carefree, relaxed cruising style to a whole new level. A considerable number of what were once considered ‘extras’ are now taken care of including a large choice of premium drinks as well as service charges and gratuities. These newly included extras come on top of the many services that have always made a Norwegian cruise special, including the most exciting dining and entertainment scene at sea. Having already successfully launched in several European markets, I am confident that our Irish guests are going to love Premium All-Inclusive too.”

Nick Wilkinson, Senior Director and General Manager Northern Europe & MEA, Norwegian Cruise Line, added: “The launch of our product as Premium All-Inclusive is a game-changer for the large ship ocean cruise market and it offers a wealth of opportunity for our valued travel partners. We have armed them with a powerful sales tool, helping to convert customers who may not yet have considered cruise as a holiday option, while also introducing new-to-brand cruisers to the Norwegian product. We know that our travel partners have seen an increase in enquiries for all-inclusive holidays, and our new pricing will continue to keep a cruise holiday with Norwegian in the equation.”

For all bookings made between 6th – 30th April 2017, guests benefit from savings of up to €200 per stateroom. Guests sailing in Studios save €50, those sailing in ‎inside and ocean view staterooms benefit from savings of €100, and guests in balcony staterooms, Mini Suites, Suites and in The Haven save €200 per stateroom.