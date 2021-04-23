News

Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Videos Detail Crew Experience of the Pandemic

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has published a number of short videos, ‘EMBARK – NCL Stories,’ where crew and team members outline their experience of the pandemic and their desire to get back to work. The videos are part of ‘EMBARK – The Series’, a docuseries chronicling the brand’s return to service from 25th July 2021.

“EMBARK – NCL Stories” focuses on unscripted conversations with NCL’s onboard crew and hospitality team members who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including;

  • Sanja Bozinovic, Group Service Coordinator & Access Officer, Norwegian Encore
  • Gabe Orta, Co-Founder of onboard mixology experience Bar Lab
  • Alvin Oliva, Cruise Director, Norwegian Spirit
  • Sigit Widodo, Bar Utility, Norwegian Sun

Through first-hand accounts, the crew reflect on: what they miss about their role at NCL, how the pandemic has affected workers in the Hospitality industry, their desire to welcome guests onboard again and key details of their experiences onboard NCL cruise ships.

You can watch the videos here.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

More in News

