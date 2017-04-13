News

Norwegian Easter Sale with 15% Off USA Flights

Norwegian Easter Sale with 15% Off USA Flights

Norwegian has launched a five-day Easter sale offering passengers 15% off direct transatlantic flights from the UK and Ireland to 10 US destinations.

The discount is calculated on ‘net’ fares, excluding taxes and charges, with transatlantic fares available from as low as €117 one-way. From Wednesday 12th April 00.01 until 22.59 BST on Sunday 16th April, passengers can access special Easter weekend savings on 17 of Norwegian’s long-haul routes to the USA.

Belfast to the US East Coast

The five-day sale includes savings on Norwegian’s newest transatlantic route from Belfast to the east coast of America. Passengers can save 15% on flights from Belfast to Providence Airport (Boston) and Stewart International Airport (New York). Passengers can book now at www.norwegian.com/uk using discount code EASTER2017UK on travel from 15th June – 14th December 2017.

Ireland to the US East Coast from €117

Savers can also enjoy discounts on Norwegian’s brand new USA flights from Shannon, Cork and Dublin. Passengers can save 15% on flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to Providence Airport (Boston) and from Shannon and Dublin to Stewart International Airport (New York). The discount is available on travel from 1st July – 14th December 2017 and can be booked now at www.norwegian.com/ie using discount code EASTER2017IE.

Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our five-day Easter fare-busting bonanza will give consumers the chance to enjoy further savings on 17 transatlantic routes from the UK and Ireland. These fantastic offers will provide passengers high quality flights at even more affordable fares, all while flying on one of the youngest and greenest fleets in the industry.”

The new routes from Belfast, Cork, Shannon and Dublin will be operated on brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft – Norwegian is the European launch customer for this state-of-the-art new aircraft, which offers a longer range than existing single-aisle aircraft. Passengers will be able to travel in a fresh and modern single-class economy cabin.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Yangon 1

A Tale of Three Cities, Two Countries: Yangon, Myanmar

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
David Aledo, Valencia Tourism, with Teresa Gancedo, Director, Spanish Tourist Board Dublin

Great Night for Budget Travel at Costa Blanca Night in Dublin

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
AA Travel Insurance Website

Spain Tops List of 2017 Travel Destinations

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
Pinnacle + Bryan Somers

Thirty is Magic Number for Pinnacle and Bryan Somers

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak Paris Packages

SuperBreak Launches New Paris Short-Break Packages

Neil SteedmanApril 13, 2017
Read More
Nina Farrimond, South African Tourism, and Anne O’Sullivan, Travel Focus, have everything ready for the training session

Geraldine Wins Place on Fam Trip to South Africa

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Outstanding Contribution Award

Bjorn Receives ‘Outstanding Contribution to Aviation’ Award from Irish Aviation Industry

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2017
Read More
Sympossio 2017 Featured Image

Sympossio 2017 – Greek Gourmet Touring in Dublin

Michael FloodApril 12, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Spirit in Tortola - British Virgin IslandsNorwegian Spirit - Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Premium All-Inclusive in Ireland

Michael FloodApril 12, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland