Norwegian Easter Sale with 15% Off USA Flights

Norwegian has launched a five-day Easter sale offering passengers 15% off direct transatlantic flights from the UK and Ireland to 10 US destinations.

The discount is calculated on ‘net’ fares, excluding taxes and charges, with transatlantic fares available from as low as €117 one-way. From Wednesday 12th April 00.01 until 22.59 BST on Sunday 16th April, passengers can access special Easter weekend savings on 17 of Norwegian’s long-haul routes to the USA.

Belfast to the US East Coast

The five-day sale includes savings on Norwegian’s newest transatlantic route from Belfast to the east coast of America. Passengers can save 15% on flights from Belfast to Providence Airport (Boston) and Stewart International Airport (New York). Passengers can book now at www.norwegian.com/uk using discount code EASTER2017UK on travel from 15th June – 14th December 2017.

Ireland to the US East Coast from €117

Savers can also enjoy discounts on Norwegian’s brand new USA flights from Shannon, Cork and Dublin. Passengers can save 15% on flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to Providence Airport (Boston) and from Shannon and Dublin to Stewart International Airport (New York). The discount is available on travel from 1st July – 14th December 2017 and can be booked now at www.norwegian.com/ie using discount code EASTER2017IE.

Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our five-day Easter fare-busting bonanza will give consumers the chance to enjoy further savings on 17 transatlantic routes from the UK and Ireland. These fantastic offers will provide passengers high quality flights at even more affordable fares, all while flying on one of the youngest and greenest fleets in the industry.”

The new routes from Belfast, Cork, Shannon and Dublin will be operated on brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft – Norwegian is the European launch customer for this state-of-the-art new aircraft, which offers a longer range than existing single-aisle aircraft. Passengers will be able to travel in a fresh and modern single-class economy cabin.