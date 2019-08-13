News

Norwegian Ends Transatlantic Flights from Ireland to North America

Norwegian Ends Transatlantic Flights from Ireland to North America

The loss-making airline Norwegian Air has announced that it will cease all transatlantic flights from Ireland with effect from 15 September. The decision will affect flights from Dublin, Shannon and Cork Airports.

Matthew Wood, SVP Long-Haul Commercial at the airline, said: “As the airline moves from growth to profitability, we have conducted a comprehensive review of our transatlantic operations between Ireland and North America and, considering the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we have concluded that these routes are no longer commercially viable.

“We take a strict approach to route management and constantly evaluate route performance to ensure we meet customer demand. Compounded by the global grounding of the 737 MAX and the continued uncertainty of its return to service, this has led us to make the difficult decision to discontinue all six routes from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the US and Canada from 15 September 2019.

“Since March, we have tirelessly sought to minimise the impact on our customers by hiring (wet leasing) replacement aircraft to operate services between Ireland and North America. However, as the return to service date for the 737 MAX remains uncertain, this solution is unsustainable.

“We are assisting customers by ensuring they can still get to their destination by rerouting them onto other Norwegian services. Customers will also be offered a full refund if they no longer wish to travel. We will continue to offer scheduled services from Dublin to Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen as normal.

“We are proactively engaging with our pilots and cabin crew at our Dublin base, including their respective unions, to ensure that redundancies remain a last resort.

“Our 80 Dublin-based administrative staff at Norwegian Air International and Norwegian Group’s asset company, Arctic Aviation Assets, will not be affected by the route closures.

“We would like to thank Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports in addition to New York Stewart, Providence and Hamilton airports, tourism partners and our colleagues and customers for supporting Norwegian’s transatlantic expansion from Ireland since 2017.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea 50% Off Second Guest Extended to 31 August

Michael FloodAugust 13, 2019
Read More

TUI Group Expects “Solid Performance” in 2019

Neil SteedmanAugust 13, 2019
Read More

All Flights Cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport

Michael FloodAugust 12, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Wins International Award for Digital Transformation

Michael FloodAugust 12, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors Ireland Seeks Experienced Travel Executive

Neil SteedmanAugust 10, 2019
Read More

Ryanair Facing Strikes in Ireland, the UK, Spain and Portugal

Michael FloodAugust 9, 2019
Read More

Marek is July Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Visit Orlando Launches New Travel Trade Tools

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

SuperBreak and LateRooms Cease Trading

Neil SteedmanAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland