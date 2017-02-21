News

Norwegian Ireland-USA Flights Get Final Clearance

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has now signed off on Norwegian Air International’s (NAI) Section 129 application, thus enabling the carrier to announce details of its proposed routes from Ireland and to commence selling tickets.

Norwegian is expected to announce a Cork – Boston service in the next few days, possibly with an introductory fare of €59.00 one way. Services from Shannon, Dublin and/or Belfast to Boston, and later to New York, may also be forthcoming.

The carrier confirmed last week that it has selected Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, 100km north of New York City, as a hub, but has yet to announce which airports will be used for flights from Cork. However, it has said that secondary airports will be used and these are expected to be TF Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, 112km south of Boston, and Stewart International Airport for New York.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

