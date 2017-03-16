Norwegian Launches St Patrick’s Day Sale with 15% off US Flights

Ahead of tomorrow’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations, Norwegian Air International has launched a four-day sale offering passengers 15% off its new transatlantic flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin. The 15% discount will be calculated on ‘net’ fares, excluding taxes and charges.

The flights serve smaller airports on the US east coast that offer access into the New York, Boston and New England areas but carry significantly lower landing charges, allowing Norwegian to offer affordable fares.

The St Patrick’s Day sale allows passengers to make further savings. From Thursday 16th March until 22.59pm on Sunday 19th March, passengers can book at www.norwegian.com/ie using discount code STPADDY2017 (see Terms & Conditions below).

The St Patrick’s Day savings are available on all flights from 15th June to 28th October including:

Cork’s first-ever transatlantic flights

Passengers can make savings on Cork Airport’s first ever transatlantic flights with the St Patrick’s Day discount. Cork offers three weekly services to Providence Airport offering simple and affordable connections to the Boston and greater New England areas.

Four weekly transatlantic flights from Shannon

With the St Patrick’s Day discount, passengers can make savings on Norwegian’s flights from Shannon to two US destinations – two weekly flights to Stewart International in New York State, and two weekly flights to Providence Airport, serving the Boston and New England areas.

Low-cost transatlantic flights from Dublin

Both of Norwegian’s new US routes from Dublin are included in the St Patrick’s Day sale, including daily flights from Dublin to Stewart International in New York State, and five weekly flights to Providence Airport, serving the greater Boston and New England areas.

Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “With our St Patrick’s Day sale passengers won’t need the ‘luck of the Irish’ to bag a bargain flight to the USA. With further savings on five transatlantic routes from Cork, Shannon and Dublin, Norwegian are continuing to make US travel even more affordable for thousands of Irish passengers.”

Terms and Conditions