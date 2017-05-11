Norwegian Outlines Top US East Coast Attractions

As the countdown begins to Norwegian’s new low-cost transatlantic flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin this summer, the airline has highlighted some of the top visitor attractions and tourism hotspots for passengers to explore on the US east coast.

In July Norwegian will begin a series of routes from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to the US east coast. The new flights will serve smaller US airports on the east coast, which offer good access into the New York, Boston and New England areas but carry lower landing charges, allowing Norwegian to offer affordable fares.

The new routes quickly became some of Norwegian’s fastest selling ever and with flights continuing to prove popular, the airline has highlighted some of the cities, visitor attractions and tourism hotspots that UK and Irish passengers can enjoy on their trip with Norwegian:

PROVIDENCE AIRPORT – ideal for Boston-bound travellers, a Rhode Island road trip, or a visit to ‘America’s coolest city’

Norwegian offers low-cost flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin to Providence Airport and offers connections to:

– Buzzing Boston – for passengers wanting to visit vibrant and historic ‘Beantown’, a range of road, rail and bus links make Boston just 90 minutes away from Providence Airport

– Cape Cod and picture-perfect islands – no trip to New England would be complete without a visit to the beautiful Cape Cod and picture perfect islands of Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard, made famous as the filming location of Jaws (90 minutes away from the airport)

– America’s ‘coolest city’ – Providence itself is one of America’s oldest cities, dating back to 1636, but in a modern twist it has also been named ‘America’s Coolest City’ by GQ magazine

– Historic Newport – just 30 minutes from the airport, the historic ‘city by the sea’ of Newport offers boat trips and history tours including some of the oldest colonial homes in the USA, and St Mary’s Church where John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier married in 1953

STEWART INTERNATIONAL – great connections to Hudson Valley, premium shopping and, of course, the Big Apple

Norwegian flies from Shannon and Dublin to Stewart International in New York state, offering easy access to:

– Hudson Valley – situated in the south of Hudson Valley, Stewart Airport offers a direct link to historic attractions, cruising down the Hudson, farm-to-table restaurants and over a hundred wine and craft beer producers. In winter, the valley offers skiers the perfect opportunity to test out their skills, while in summer daredevils can enjoy white water rafting or rock climbing.

– Woodbury Common Premium Shopping – Woodbury Common (16 miles from the airport) is one of the world’s largest retail outlets, attracting 15 million visitors each year. The centre’s 220 stores offer discounts of 25-65% on premium brands and designer goods

– The Big Apple – travellers can easily take a bite out of the Big Apple with a new direct bus service from Stewart Airport direct to the Big Apple for $20 each way, timed to meet the Norwegian flights. Stewart Airport also offers a range of road, rail and bus options to Manhattan in 90 minutes.

Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our new routes are not only making transatlantic travel more affordable than ever before, they also offer a perfect gateway for Irish travelers to see some of the finest parts of the US east coast. From the bright city lights of New York and Boston, to the natural beauty of New England and its historic cities, these new routes offer something for all passengers.”

Norwegian’s new transatlantic routes will launch from Ireland will be operated on brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which will include explorer Tom Crean as the airline’s first ever Irish tail fin hero.

Flights are now on sale from www.norwegian.com/ie and include:

Cork – three transatlantic flights per week from 1st July:

– Providence (greater Boston) – 3x weekly flights (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

Shannon – four transatlantic flights per week from 2nd July:

– Stewart Intl (New York) – 2x weekly flights (Wed, Sun).

– Providence (greater Boston) – 2x weekly flights (Mon, Fri).

Dublin – 12 transatlantic flights per week from 1st July:

– Stewart Intl (New York) – daily flights

– Providence (greater Boston) – 5x weekly flights (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun)