Norwegian Reports Most Successful Ever Route Launch

Norwegian Air International quickly sold its 5,000 seats from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to New York and Boston at the €69 introductory one-way fare. In response, Aer Lingus may offer ‘basic’ fares for which passengers just get a seat and a meal.

A spokesperson for Norwegian told Irish Travel Trade News: “The new transatlantic routes launched last week have already proved to be Norwegian’s most successful ever launch. On the three routes from/to Ireland, (Cork, Shannon and Dublin) we have sold more than 11,000 seats since the launch on Thursday morning.

“Details of coach transfer services from Stewart International and Providence Green Airports are currently being finalised and will be available in due course.”

The daily flights from Dublin to Stewart commence on Saturday 1st July and the five weekly to Providence on Sunday 2nd July; the two weekly from Shannon to Stewart on Sunday 2nd July and the two weekly to Providence on Monday 3rd July; and the three weekly from Cork to Providence on Saturday 1st July. The three weekly flights from Belfast International to Stewart and two weekly to Providence will also commence on Saturday 1st July.

The cheapest fare (LowFare) from Dublin to Stewart International is currently €180.60 on Monday 3rd July, otherwise from €200.60 to €250.60 in July, with a return in July costing €223.50 or €243.50. These LowFares do not include a checked-in bag but do include a 10kg carry-on bag. LowFare+ tickets include a 20kg checked-in bag.

Aer Lingus Response

Stephen Kavanagh, Aer Lingus Chief Executive, said in response to Norwegian’s entry into the Irish transatlantic market that Aer Lingus operates into primary airports at New York and Boston and is considering offering fares that exclude some extras on US flights.

Current fares include a bag, a meal and extras including movies, but Aer Lingus could sell tickets for which passengers only pay for a seat and a meal.

Current Transport Options at Stewart and Providence

Stewart International Airport to New York City:

Bus: An airport shuttle bus operates to New York City, costing $17 and taking 95 minutes. The current twice per day service will increase to serve Norwegian’s new flights and arrival times.

Road and Car Hire: Downtown Manhattan is 60 miles and a 90-minute drive away by car and Stewart International Airport hosts five major rental car companies.

Rail: Frequent bus and taxi connections are available from the airport to Beacon Station, which then provides a 78-minute direct rail link to Grand Central Station in New York City.

Providence Green Airport to Boston and New England:

Rail: MBTA Commuter Rail offers a daily service between Green Airport and downtown Providence and Boston (Back Bay and South Stations) taking 90 minutes and costing $11.50 one-way to Boston.

Bus: Local bus services offer a direct route from the airport to Boston and Providence central, with onward connecting services to a number of New England hotspots. Fares are priced at $24 one-way between Green Airport and Boston, which takes 75-90 minutes.

Road and Car Hire: A number of international car hire companies operate out of the airport, which is one hour from Boston and within easy driving distance of a number of New England attractions.