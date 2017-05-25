News

Norwegian Starts 10-Day €99 Sale on Ireland-USA Flights

Norwegian Starts 10-Day €99 Sale on Ireland-USA Flights

Norwegian has commenced a 10-day special offer of €99 for Ireland-USA one-way from Thursday 25th May at 00.01 until Saturday 3rd June at 22.59, with 6,000 seats available at that fare from Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

Passengers can book at www.norwegian.com/IE/FLYUSA99IE for travel between 1st July 2017 and March 2018. Flights are subject to availability and Terms and Conditions apply.

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The countdown is now underway to Norwegian’s exciting new transatlantic routes, and Irish passengers now have another chance to bag a bargain flight to the USA. With more choice, never before seen routes and now a range of special fares on offer, there has never been a better time to plan an affordable American adventure.”

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

