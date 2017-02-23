Norwegian Unveils €69 Flights to USA from Three Irish Cities

Low-cost airline Norwegian has announced a series of new transatlantic flights from Cork, Shannon and Dublin, offering Irish passengers low-cost travel to the USA from just €69.

In total, Norwegian will launch 19 weekly transatlantic flights starting in July from Cork, Dublin and Shannon. The flights will serve the US east coast, with a focus on smaller US airports – these airports offer good access into the Boston, New York and New England areas but carry significantly lower landing charges, allowing Norwegian to offer Irish passengers some “truly affordable” fares that will allow as many people as possible to fly.

The US airports the new routes will serve are Stewart International, which is situated in New York state, under 90 minutes from the Big Apple; and Providence, Rhode Island (TF Green Airport), which is centrally located for New England’s key points of interest, with Boston 90 minutes away, together with Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard also within reach.

The new transatlantic routes will be operated on new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft – Norwegian is the European launch customer for this state-of-the-art new aircraft, which offers a longer range and greater seat capacity than existing single-aisle aircraft. Passengers will be able to travel in a fresh and modern single-class economy cabin with hot and cold food options available to purchase onboard.

Flights are now on sale at www.norwegian.com/ie, offering some of the cheapest ever transatlantic fares and never before seen routes from Ireland:

First Ever Transatlantic Flights from Cork

From 1st July 2017, Norwegian will launch the first ever transatlantic flights from Cork Airport with three weekly flights to Providence Airport offering simple and affordable connections to the Boston and greater New England areas.

The three weekly flights from Cork to Providence will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with fares from €69.

Norwegian is also continuing to explore options for a service to the greater New York area from Cork in future.

Four Weekly Transatlantic Flights from Shannon

From 2nd July 2017, Norwegian will connect Shannon with the New York and Boston areas with four weekly transatlantic flights.

Two weekly flights (Wed, Sun) will connect Shannon with Stewart International in New York state, with fares from €69.

Two weekly flights (Mon, Fri) will offer connections from Shannon to Providence Airport, serving the greater Boston and New England areas. Fares start from €69.

New Low-Cost Transatlantic Routes from Dublin

From 1st July 2017, Norwegian will start to operate 12 transatlantic flights per week from Dublin to the US east coast with fares from €69.

Daily flights from Dublin to Stewart International in New York State will be available from €69.

Five weekly flights (Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sun) will connect Dublin with Providence Airport, serving the greater Boston and New England areas. Fares start from €69.

The new routes are being unveiled today at Cork Airport by Norwegian Chief Executive Bjorn Kjos, who said: “These ambitious new transatlantic routes simply would not have been possible without the significant support we have received throughout Ireland over the last three years. We are hugely grateful for this continued support and are delighted to finally unveil our plans.

“With the first ever transatlantic flights from Cork and new services from Dublin and Shannon, we are shaking up transatlantic travel with ground-breaking fares and never before seen routes. The cost of transatlantic travel has been too high for too long so by connecting Irish cities with smaller US airports, we can offer some truly affordable fares, allowing as many people as possible to fly.”

Norwegian is Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier, carrying 30 million yearly passengers to more than 140 global destinations. Norwegian has been voted the Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline for two consecutive years at the renowned SkyTrax Awards, and the Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline for four consecutive years.

Norwegian also today announced low-cost transatlantic routes from Belfast and Edinburgh to Stewart International and Providence Airports.