Nova Scotia – the Trip of a Lifetime

Amanda Walsh from Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, who travelled from Ireland to Nova Scotia last year, shares some of her experiences.

“It was the trip of a lifetime. Every place we visited was so scenic and people were so friendly.” Amanda and her partner spent two nights in Halifax, which is the capital of Nova Scotia. “We really enjoyed Halifax, which is a lovely city. There was so much to do there and lots of history to explore.” They visited the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and the Titanic Graveyard, where they explored the area’s connections to the 1912 disaster.

Next up was two nights in Digby at the Digby Pines Golf Resort & Spa (above). “Digby is a coastal town with great shopping, lovely cafes and very scenic,” said Amanda. “Our photos really don’t do it justice as you would have to be there to experience the beauty.” Next, after stopping off at the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park on the way, was Baddeck, where Amanda was able to go whale watching.

On the ASL Airlines France non-stop Dublin to Halifax flights, she said: “ASL Airlines were great, the flight was so quick and we received complimentary food and drinks. We were also given a tablet each to keep us entertained throughout the flight, so we really didn’t feel the time pass.

“We would definitely recommend a visit to Nova Scotia with ASL Airlines France. We will never forget our trip.”