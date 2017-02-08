News

Nova Scotia – the Trip of a Lifetime

Nova Scotia – the Trip of a Lifetime

Amanda Walsh from Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, who travelled from Ireland to Nova Scotia last year, shares some of her experiences.

“It was the trip of a lifetime. Every place we visited was so scenic and people were so friendly.” Amanda and her partner spent two nights in Halifax, which is the capital of Nova Scotia. “We really enjoyed Halifax, which is a lovely city. There was so much to do there and lots of history to explore.” They visited the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic and the Titanic Graveyard, where they explored the area’s connections to the 1912 disaster.

Next up was two nights in Digby at the Digby Pines Golf Resort & Spa (above). “Digby is a coastal town with great shopping, lovely cafes and very scenic,” said Amanda. “Our photos really don’t do it justice as you would have to be there to experience the beauty.” Next, after stopping off at the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park on the way, was Baddeck, where Amanda was able to go whale watching.

Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park, Nova Scotia

Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park, Nova Scotia

Baddeck Boardwalk, Nova Scotia

Baddeck Boardwalk, Nova Scotia

On the ASL Airlines France non-stop Dublin to Halifax flights, she said: “ASL Airlines were great, the flight was so quick and we received complimentary food and drinks. We were also given a tablet each to keep us entertained throughout the flight, so we really didn’t feel the time pass.

“We would definitely recommend a visit to Nova Scotia with ASL Airlines France. We will never forget our trip.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport eNews September 2016 Story 2

Passenger Growth Continues at Cork Airport in 2017

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport January 2017

Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Up 9% in January

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
Haven HafanYMor indoor pool refurbishment

Haven Holidays Makes a Splash for 2017

Michael FloodFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico Katrice Gunning

Katrice is Blue Insurance ‘Polo Magnifico’ January Winner

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 1

ASLF Summer Flights from Dublin to Halifax

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 2

High Quality Service with ASL Airlines France

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 3

Experience Nova Scotia with €280 Agent Fare + 1

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 4

Countless Things to Do in Nova Scotia

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 6

How to Book ASL Airlines France Flights

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland