Now It’s Air France HOP

Air France has decided that the commercial branding on its routes operated by its regional fleet, and currently under the HOP! brand, will now be marketed under the name Air France HOP. This follows on the recent decision to eliminate JOOP as a stand-alone brand and integrate it back into the main Air France brand.

This development makes it possible to link the regional flight offer more clearly to the Air France brand, and strengthens it by making it the sole point of reference for customers wishing to travel on the French flag carrier.

This is the next step in the process of simplifying Air France-KLM’s brand portfolio in order to provide greater clarity for customers and more consistency with the group’s global commercial offer.

The Air France-KLM group relies on two strong brands, Air France and KLM, which both have regional variations with Air France HOP and KLM Cityhopper, and offers its customers low-cost services with the Transavia brand, present in France and the Netherlands.

“This is the next step towards consolidating the strength of our brands and increasing the clarity and overall consistency of the Air France-KLM Group’s offer,” said Benjamin Smith, Air France-KLM Group Chief Executive. “The domestic network, including the regional market currently operated by HOP!, is fundamental to the Air France business model, securing its regional foothold and is an integral part of its history and DNA. In the face of competition in this market, we must make our offer clearer and link it more closely to the values and strengths of the Air France brand.

“I would like to praise the commitment and professionalism of all staff at HOP!. I am confident that together we will succeed in making Air France HOP the reference brand for our customers when they travel on our regional network.”

This project is in line with the simplification strategy currently being implemented within Air France’s short-haul sector, including regional aircraft operations, which aims to regain customers’ trust and restore a sustainable economic balance. This change of brand will have no effect on the work contracts of HOP! staff. All flights sold by HOP! or currently on sale will continue to operate normally, with no impact on customers.