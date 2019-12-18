News

Numerous Opportunities for Agents in 2020 with MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line, sailing to more than 200 destinations around the world, offering an enriching and immersive cruise experience inspired by the cruise line’s European heritage.

MSC Cruises’ glamorous, modern and innovative ships are distinguished by European style, bringing guests to every corner of the world where they will discover hidden treasures and enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences, both ashore and onboard. Passengers can expect to find enriching excursions and onboard activities, international dining, award-winning entertainment, immersive kids and family programmes, authentic Balinese spas, and a variety of stylish and comfortable accommodation, all brought together by the very latest guest-friendly technology designed to enhance the overall holiday experience.

2019 has been another landmark year for MSC Cruises with two ship launches: MSC Bellissima in March, which saw over 3,000 UK and Irish travel agents attend the launch celebrations in Southampton, and MSC Grandiosa in November, which saw the largest ship in the fleet christened in Hamburg. As well as new ships, MSC Cruises has also launched Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas. A private island exclusive to MSC Cruises’ guests that is proof of the brand’s restless approach to innovation and commitment to the environment.

2020 promises to be another amazing year, with another ship launch taking place in November. MSC Virtuosa will become the 18th MSC Cruises ship to set sail, with the cruise line set to carry over 2.6 million guests globally and offering visits to ports of call all over the world from Barcelona to Buenos Aires. The second MSC Cruises World Cruise will set sail in January 2020 taking guests to 43 ports of call during the 116-night voyage. New ships will visit new destinations: MSC Seaview will sail in the Emirates and four different classes of ship will sail the Caribbean throughout 2020.

MSC Cruises’ commitment to travel agents will continue, further building on the success of 2019 that saw over 4,200 UK and Irish agents attend ship visits across the fleet in destinations including Dublin, Hamburg, Barcelona and Southampton.

In 2020 a huge sales focus for MSC Cruises is the 2021 deployment of the newly refurbished MSC Magnifica sailing from Southampton. The ship, which is sailing on 23 voyages from the port, will provide agents with brand new MSC Cruises products to sell. From a 14-night Mediterranean adventure in August 2021, the perfect summer family holiday, to seven-night Norwegian Fjord itineraries taking in some of the world’s most beautiful scenery, there is plenty of opportunity for agents in 2020.

MSC Cruises is committed to providing guests with the holidays they want, and travel agents with cruises they want to sell. The cruise line is focused on having an open dialogue with agents, whose feedback helps shape everything from itineraries to the onboard product.

