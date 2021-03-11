Oceania Cruises Records its Best Booking Day Ever

Oceania Cruises has announced that the launch of its latest collection of exotic itineraries for winter 2022-2023 on March 3rd resulted in an all-time record with the most bookings taken in a single day in the company’s 18-year history.

On March 3, 2021, the culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, opened its 2022-2023 Tropics and Exotics Collection of itineraries for sale to the public. This collection of 127 itineraries ranges from 7 to 77 days across Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean, South America, and the South Pacific. The top-selling destinations were Asia, Africa, and South America. The Caribbean and Australia/New Zealand also produced strong results with the single bestselling voyage of all being a 35-day circumnavigation of Australia over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened our new 2022 and 2023 itineraries for sale underscores the extraordinary demand for long and exotic cruise vacations. Upscale travellers are eager to explore the world once more and are booking farther in advance to ensure their travel dreams are fulfilled,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

This latest booking record comes only weeks after the line sold out its epic six-month-long world cruise on the first day it opened for sale to the general public. Travellers continue to drive robust demand for long, exotic cruise vacations with “Grand Voyages” ranging from several weeks to more than two months in length, accounting for almost one-third of the bookings taken on March 3rd.

The line has also seen exceptionally strong demand for its 2022 Europe and North America collection of voyages. To satisfy demand from consumers and travel advisors who are booking farther in advance, the line will be opening the spring, summer and fall 2023 Europe and North America voyages for sale beginning in September.