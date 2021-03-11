Once in a Lifetime Experience from Desert & Delta Safaris in Botswana

Brand new for 2021, established luxury safari operator Desert & Delta has announced the launch of their once in a lifetime experience: The Makgadikgadi Salt Pan Sleep Out. This extraordinary, experiential sleep out, under the stars on the vast Salt Pan is a truly amazing encounter. Guests staying three nights or more at Desert & Delta’s beautiful Leroo La Tau lodge are offered a complimentary experience of their choice. Guests can visit the wildlife rich Nxai Pans on a day trip or venture onto the stunning Makgadikgadi Salt Pan and spend an unforgettable night under a blanket of stars with a dedicated guide. This life-enriching experience is available from 15th August – 31st October 2021, and 15th July – 31st October 2022:

SLEEP-OUT UNDER THE STARS

Described as a life-changing experience, the Makgadikgadi Salt Pan Sleep Out will awaken your senses in one of the world’s most beautiful natural environments. The Makgadikgadi Salt Pan is the one of the world’s largest salt flats – a place so remote that both sound and light pollution is non-existent. With nothing more than a bed between you and this vast expanse, there is no better place to find a deep sense of inner peace and tranquillity. The outstanding staff at Leroo La Tau will prepare your ‘bedroll’. Consisting of a duvet, pillow and extra warm blankets, this gorgeously comfortable bed will provide a cosy haven that protects you from the cold desert night. At three-quarter size, the bedrolls can fit a couple close together for the most romantic evening. Around an open fire, a delicious bush menu will be traditionally prepared and cooked under the stars.

Excursions occur from July to October, when the dry season transforms the flats into a shimmering landscape of pristine white salt. With endless horizons and an enormous night sky, you will be astounded by this stunning starry spectacle. Available for only six people at a time, this intimate experience must be pre-booked before arrival. For those seeking a more personal experience, guests may also request a private trip for a total of $750.00 per person.

For the ultimate luxury experience, journey to the pans by helicopter from $1,072. With no doors, this incredible flight provides uninterrupted views of Botswana’s unique landscape and wondrous wildlife.

LEROO LA TAU

Full of rustic charm, the luxurious Leroo La Tau lodge offers an authentic Botswana experience. 12 thatched and glass-fronted suites sit on a raised wooden platform to showcase incredible views of the African bush. These breath-taking panoramas continue throughout the lodge, where guests can sip cocktails at the picturesque bar, or cool off in the large swimming pool, surrounded by river vistas.

Located on the edge of the Boteti River, the lodge offers game drives and river viewing activities. This fantastic location is the best place to witness Botswana’s astounding abundance of wildlife, as the fertile plains ensure phenomenal sightings of lion, zebra, wildebeest, leopard and cheetah.

GETTING THERE

On arrival at Maun Airport, you will be met by one of Desert & Delta’s welcoming staff, who will escort you to your light aircraft flight to Leroo La Tau. Domestic light aircraft flights will transport guests between the stunning lodges, with a magnificent boat transfer to take guests up the river to the final Chobe Savanna Lodge, stamping into Namibia on the way up.

One of the original safari operators in Botswana, founded in 1982, Desert & Delta Safaris eight camps are set in prime locations in northern Botswana’s famous game reserves and national parks with one just across the Chobe River in Namibia’s Eastern Caprivi Strip. Together these luxurious lodges offer an outstandingly diverse safari experience whilst providing the personalised service and attention to detail for which Desert & Delta Safaris is known. Guests are immersed in a safari experience which develops an understanding of the animals, people and geography of this magnificent country.

At the heart of the company is developing the human potential of tourism in Botswana. Desert & Delta Safaris’ CARES philosophy is the foundation on which Desert & Delta Safaris is built, highlighting their core values in developing human potential and building a sustainable tourism model. They employ approximately 320 staff members within the eight safari lodges and all the guides are recruited from nearby villages. The company places a strong focus on training through a highly successful skills development programme as well as focusing on healthcare, environmental responsibility, and equality.