A new Amarach survey commissioned by Irish online GP service videoDoc shows that one in four Irish adults have needed to access a GP while on holiday. Furthermore, when abroad, 7% of all Irish adults have at some time been unable to communicate with a GP due to language barriers.

Figures were higher for millennial travellers aged 25 to 35 where 31% have needed to see a doctor and 11% were unable to communicate with the general practitioner. The survey also revealed that more women than men seek out medical attention while abroad (27% v 23% respectively).

videoDoc is Ireland’s largest online GP service offering consultations anywhere a patient can access the Internet, including when on holiday. By downloading the recently revamped videoDoc app, Irish holiday makers anywhere in the world can have a secure video consultation with a GP in Ireland, seven days a week, without the need to make an appointment.

Mary O’Brien, Chief Executive, said: “Before we jet off on holidays, Irish people should be aware that they can access an Irish GP service, seven days a week from anywhere in the world. Additionally, Irish travellers should know that, under the EU directive 2012/52/EU, medical prescriptions obtained through videoDoc can be filled at any local pharmacy in the EU.”

The survey was commissioned to mark the launch of the new videoDoc subscription service.

An annual videoDoc subscription with unlimited consultations and no hidden fees costs €35 for an individual and €110 for a family of four (two adults and two children). The annual subscription covers online videoDoc GP consultations from another country and can save Irish holidaymakers from paying out significant sums on the excess on their travel insurance policies. A single videoDoc GP consultation is €20.

All videoDoc GPs are Irish Medical Council registered with at least two years’ service on the Specialist Register and have been fully trained to provide remote health services.