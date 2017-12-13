1,000 Performers to Entertain Passengers at Dublin Airport This Christmas

Almost 1,000 performers from local schools and choirs are rocking around the Christmas tree at Dublin Airport over the coming days, bringing some festive cheer to passengers coming home for Christmas, visitors to Ireland and to those waiting on the arrival of their loved ones. There will be entertainment in the Arrivals area of both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 from Wednesday 13th to Sunday 24th December.

Ryan Tubridy’s RTE Radio One show will broadcast live from Arrivals in Terminal 2 from 9.00-10.00am on Friday 22nd December and 2FM’s Nikki Byrne and Jenny Greene will also broadcast their show live from 10.00am-1.00pm on the same day.

This year will be one of the airport’s busiest musical schedules ever, according to Dublin Airport’s Audrey O’Hagan. “We have almost 40 performances taking place between both terminals up to Christmas Eve. Many schools, choral societies and music groups love to come back to perform for passengers every year and we are delighted to see the return of some old friends again this Christmas.”

Rolestown NS, St Stephen’s NS, Gaelscoil Cholmcille, St Margaret’s NS, Mary Queen of Ireland NS, Portmarnock Community School, St Cronan’s Junior NS, Scoil an Duinnínigh, and Scoil Mhuire are just some of the schools from Fingal that will entertain passengers at the airport this Christmas.

“We would like to thank the children and teachers from all those schools who have taken time out from their daily school activities to perform for passengers,” added Audrey. “All these performances bring a very special atmosphere to the airport at Christmas.”

Passengers arriving at night will be greeted by the Capuchin Soup Kitchen Choir, Young European Strings, Cor Duibhlinne and Comhaltas Ceoltórí Eireann from Portmarnock, the Airport Police and Fire Service Band, Fingal Gospel Choir and the Dublin Gospel choir, among others.

There is video footage here: www.facebook.com/dublinairport/videos/1650753928304296/ of children from St Stephen’s National School Navan welcoming passengers to Terminal 1 on Wednesday 13th December.

The full schedule of events is listed below (but can change at short notice).