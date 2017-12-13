News

1,000 Performers to Entertain Passengers at Dublin Airport This Christmas

Almost 1,000 performers from local schools and choirs are rocking around the Christmas tree at Dublin Airport over the coming days, bringing some festive cheer to passengers coming home for Christmas, visitors to Ireland and to those waiting on the arrival of their loved ones. There will be entertainment in the Arrivals area of both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 from Wednesday 13th to Sunday 24th December.

Ryan Tubridy’s RTE Radio One show will broadcast live from Arrivals in Terminal 2 from 9.00-10.00am on Friday 22nd December and 2FM’s Nikki Byrne and Jenny Greene will also broadcast their show live from 10.00am-1.00pm on the same day.

This year will be one of the airport’s busiest musical schedules ever, according to Dublin Airport’s Audrey O’Hagan. “We have almost 40 performances taking place between both terminals up to Christmas Eve. Many schools, choral societies and music groups love to come back to perform for passengers every year and we are delighted to see the return of some old friends again this Christmas.”

Rolestown NS, St Stephen’s NS, Gaelscoil Cholmcille, St Margaret’s NS, Mary Queen of Ireland NS, Portmarnock Community School, St Cronan’s Junior NS, Scoil an Duinnínigh, and Scoil Mhuire are just some of the schools from Fingal that will entertain passengers at the airport this Christmas.

“We would like to thank the children and teachers from all those schools who have taken time out from their daily school activities to perform for passengers,” added Audrey. “All these performances bring a very special atmosphere to the airport at Christmas.”

Passengers arriving at night will be greeted by the Capuchin Soup Kitchen Choir, Young European Strings, Cor Duibhlinne and Comhaltas Ceoltórí Eireann from Portmarnock, the Airport Police and Fire Service Band, Fingal Gospel Choir and the Dublin Gospel choir, among others.

There is video footage here: www.facebook.com/dublinairport/videos/1650753928304296/ of children from St Stephen’s National School Navan welcoming passengers to Terminal 1 on Wednesday 13th December.

The full schedule of events is listed below (but can change at short notice).

Date Time Terminal Group
13.12.15 11.00 T1 St Stephens NS
  11.00 T2 Rolestown NS
14.12.15 11.00 T1 Virgin Mary School
  11.00 T2 Precision Piano
  19.00 T2 Precision Piano
15.12.15 11.00 T1 Gaelscoil Colmcille
  11.00 T2 Precision Piano
  19.00 T1 Capuchin Soup Kitchen Choir
  19.00 T2 Precision Piano
16.12.15 11.00 T1 Dublin Airport Singers
  11.00 T2 Airport Fire Service Band
  19.00 T1 Young European Strings
  19.00 T2 K&S Accordion Orchestra
17.12.15 11.00 T1 The Twisters
  11.00 T2 Clane Musical Society
  19.00 T1 Capuchin Soup Kitchen Choir
  19.00 T2 Fingal Gospel Choir
18.12.15 11.00 T1 St Margarets NS
  11.00 T2 Scoile Bhride NS
  19.00 T2 St Pauls Ayrfield Singers
19.12.15 11.00 T1 Mary Queen of Ireland NS
  11.00 T2 Thornleigh ETNS
  19.00 T1 Lambay Singers
  19.00 T2 Cór Dubhlinne
20.12.15 11.00 T1 Forget-Me-Nots Choir
  11.00 T2 Scoil An Duinninigh
  19.00 T1 Portmarnock Singers
  19.00 T2 Airport Fire Service Band
21.12.15 11.00 T1 St Cronins JNS
  11.00 T2 Portmarnock CS
  19.00 T1 Rush Musical Society
  19.00 T2 Lambay Singers
22.12.15 9.00 T2 RTE Radio 1 – Ryan Tubridy Show
  10.00 T2 RTE 2FM – Nicky Byrne & Jenny Greene Show
  19.00 T1 Skerries Community Choir
  19.00 T2 CCE Port Mearnog
23.12.15 11.00 T2 Scoile Mhuire
24.12.15 11.00 T2 Dublin Gospel Choir
