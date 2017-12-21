Online Gift of Travel for New Irish Ferries Cruise-ferry

A last-minute gift that doesn’t rely on Christmas delivery dates can be ordered online in seconds at irishferries.com. The recipient could be one of the first to travel on Irish Ferries super new cruise-ferry, W.B. Yeats, when it comes into service between Ireland and the UK in September next year.

Vouchers can be purchased in Euro or Sterling.

The giver can enter a festive message that is included with the voucher.

A printable voucher may be sent directly to the recipient’s inbox – or to the giver’s email address.

The voucher is valid for one calendar year from the date of purchase.

The value of the voucher is assigned to the email address provided for the recipient, which will need to match the email address for the actual travel booking.

W.B. Yeats is being built in Germany at a cost of €144 million. The new ferry is expected to weigh in at 55,000 tonnes, making it the largest as well as the most luxurious ferry to operate on the Irish Sea.

Fabulous facilities on the new ship will include a Club Class lounge with direct passenger access from the car decks, à la carte and self-service restaurants, a cinema, a shopping mall, a choice of bars and lounges and an outside promenade deck. There will also be 441 cabins, including luxury suites with their own private balconies.

W.B. Yeats will sail between Dublin and Holyhead from mid-September 2018, delivering additional capacity for 1,885 passengers and crew and 1,200 cars per crossing, on to the busiest ferry route between Ireland and the UK.