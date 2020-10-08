Only 42% are fully aware of the Government Stay and Spend Scheme

Only 42% are fully aware of the Government Stay and Spend Scheme and know how it works.

66% think the new Government scheme is a good way to promote Staycations in Ireland but only 36% say the scheme will make them more likely to Stay and Spend in Ireland.

Over half (53%) of all adults feel that the scheme is not worth enough money

The Governments Stay and Spend scheme came into effect on the 1st of October last. To measure awareness and attitudes to this new Scheme, iReach surveyed adults in Ireland to determine their views on this matter and the impact of the Scheme on Staycations in Ireland. The nationwide survey ran between 1st of October and 7th of October and received over 1,000 responses from adults on a nationally representative basis by age, region and gender.

· Only 36% feel that this scheme will make them more likely to Stay and Spend in Ireland.

· Only 42% are fully aware of the Government Stay and Spend Scheme and know how it works and 40% are aware of the scheme but are unaware of how it works.

· 66% think the new Government scheme is a good way to promote Staycations in Ireland.

· 12% of all adults would be less likely to use the Stay and Spend scheme in Ireland.

Top reason for not using the Stay and Spend Scheme:

1. Over half (53%) of all adults feel that the scheme is not worth enough money

2. 28% think that the scheme is too complex to claim refunds.

3. 26% cannot afford to holiday in Ireland and 26% would prefer to travel overseas rather than stay in Ireland.

4. Lastly, 22% don’t want to get involved with tax returns.

Commenting on the research, Oisin Byrne iReach MD states “Two thirds of the population in Ireland think the Stay and Spend scheme is a good idea, but awareness of how the scheme works is low at only 42% of all adults saying they fully understand how the scheme actually works. Outside of current Level 3 lockdowns, other key barriers to it’s success are the perceived ‘low value’ of the scheme and the re-claim process. Overseas vacations remain a key competitor to Staycations in Ireland, even in such challenging times due to the Covid-19 pandemic”