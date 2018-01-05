‘Open to the New Shades’ with Amazing Thailand 2018 Blog Competition

The Amazing Thailand new communication concept of ‘Open to the New Shades’ is the focus of the third edition of the TAT Newsroom Blogger Thailand 2018 competition, for which blogs and photos can now be submitted up to 15th February.

Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor, Tourism Authority of Thailand, said: “Bloggers can share their experiences in Thailand with a real sense of passion and thus inspire their audiences to visit the kingdom. This is a trend we very much support, in the way it can show the world’s travellers there is so much to see and do in ‘Amazing Thailand’ either for the first time or from a new perspective.”

Bloggers entering the third TAT Newsroom Blogger Thailand competition can find plenty of inspiration in the ‘Open to the New Shades’ concept, in preparing their submissions. This could be in the area of Gastronomy, for example, in which Thailand serves up an endless array of experiences from delicious street food to fine-dining restaurants to cooking classes to intriguing food tours.

Arts and Crafts is another element of the new communication campaign, with local wisdom, fascinating festivals and world-class artisans to be found throughout Thailand.

In terms of Nature and Beaches, Thailand offers outstanding natural sites and stunning landscapes from north to south and west to east. The beaches of the south are renowned as being among the most beautiful in Asia.

Culture is another fascinating area in which bloggers are presented with endless opportunities to discover new perspectives of Thailand, whether in the area of religion, sports or the arts for example, or to build on memorable experiences enjoyed on earlier visits.

Way of Life is another element of the ‘Open to the New Shades’ campaign and one that abounds with unique Thai local experiences. Bloggers can build their competition entries around the warmth and hospitality of a farm tour or homestay they might take in Thailand, or their mind-boggling exploration of a bustling street market. The opportunities are many and widespread throughout the country.

Bloggers can submit their entries to the third TAT Newsroom Blogger Thailand competition between 1st January and 15th February, 2018. The voting period is from 1st January to 15th March, 2018, with the winners’ announcement to be made in the last week of March.

As in previous years, the winners will be treated to a return airfare and an all-expenses-paid trip in Thailand. This time around, the trip routing will be highlighting the ‘Colours of the East’, combining the capital Bangkok with the cultural charms and natural wonders of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, and take place in May 2018.

More information on the third TAT Newsroom Blogger Thailand competition, including rules and requirements for submitting entries, can be found at http://blog.tatnews.org/