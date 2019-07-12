News

Orlando Announces Record 75 Million Visitors

Orlando Announces Record 75 Million Visitors

Tourism officials in Orlando have announced a historic milestone for the US travel industry as Orlando released news of a record-setting 75 million annual visitors in 2018. The increase of 4.2% over the prior year once again solidifies Orlando’s lead position as the USA’s most-visited destination.

Visit Orlando, the region’s official destination tourism and marketing organisation, shared the news as part of National Travel & Tourism Week to a gathering of more than 1,000 tourism and community leaders.

“It was another record-breaking year for Orlando with both domestic and international visitation,” said George Aguel, President and Chief Executive, Visit Orlando. “We saw strong gains from all of our core countries, particularly from Latin America. This success is a testament to the special appeal of our destination that continues to grow and evolve, as well as our strong commitment to strategic marketing initiatives.”

All of Orlando’s key international markets experienced growth in 2018, including the UK with 1,039,000 visitors, an increase of 1.9%.

Orlando reached a host of new milestones in 2018 including:

  • Record number of US visitors: 68.55 million (+4.1%)
  • Record number of international visitors: 6.48 million (+5.4%)
  • Record airline arrivals: Orlando International Airport (OIA) maintained its position as the busiest airport in Florida, with 47.7 million passengers (+6.9%)
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Ireland Voted ‘Best European Destination’ for Groups

Michael FloodJuly 12, 2019
Read More

A Visit to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways

Ian BloomfieldJuly 12, 2019
Read More

Six Countries with the Best Healthcare in the World 2019

Michael FloodJuly 12, 2019
Read More

British Airways Announces Move to Beijing Daxing

Michael FloodJuly 11, 2019
Read More

Chani is June Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Competition

Michael FloodJuly 11, 2019
Read More

Emirates Hosts Agents at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf

Michael FloodJuly 11, 2019
Read More

Insight Vacations Launches North America Brochure

Michael FloodJuly 11, 2019
Read More

Las Vegas CVA Hosts and Updates the Trade in Dublin

Ian BloomfieldJuly 11, 2019
Read More

Etihad Introduces B787 Dreamliner On Dublin-Abu Dhabi Route

Michael FloodJuly 11, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland