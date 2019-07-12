Orlando Announces Record 75 Million Visitors

Tourism officials in Orlando have announced a historic milestone for the US travel industry as Orlando released news of a record-setting 75 million annual visitors in 2018. The increase of 4.2% over the prior year once again solidifies Orlando’s lead position as the USA’s most-visited destination.

Visit Orlando, the region’s official destination tourism and marketing organisation, shared the news as part of National Travel & Tourism Week to a gathering of more than 1,000 tourism and community leaders.

“It was another record-breaking year for Orlando with both domestic and international visitation,” said George Aguel, President and Chief Executive, Visit Orlando. “We saw strong gains from all of our core countries, particularly from Latin America. This success is a testament to the special appeal of our destination that continues to grow and evolve, as well as our strong commitment to strategic marketing initiatives.”

All of Orlando’s key international markets experienced growth in 2018, including the UK with 1,039,000 visitors, an increase of 1.9%.

Orlando reached a host of new milestones in 2018 including: