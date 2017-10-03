News

Orlando Magic – a Team with Ambition to Be World Champions

Orlando, Florida, is not only famous for its numerous theme parks that attract millions of visitors every year, but is also home to one of the leading NBA basketball teams, Orlando Magic.

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the USA and Chris D’Orso of Orlando Magic, one of the leading teams in the National Basketball Association, visited Dublin to form partnerships with Irish tour operators and travel agents to package the Magic product and encourage Irish visitors travelling to Florida to take in a basketball match and include a visit to the home of Orlando Magic.

The basketball season runs from October to April and a visit to the state-of-the-art Amway Centre, home of Orlando Magic, would be a new and exciting experience for the Irish tourist visiting Orlando.

