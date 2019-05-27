Orlando Sizzles with New Openings

World’s top summer spot entices visitors with all-new attractions, dining options and deals

Orlando, Theme Park Capital of the World®, is the world’s top summer destination according to AAA. And with new theme park expansions, hotels and unique dining adventures, 2019 is set to be one of Orlando’s biggest summers yet.

“Orlando is always innovating, with immersive new experiences and unbeatable hospitality that keeps visitors returning year after year,” said Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel. “It’s this memorable combination that keeps Orlando the most-visited destination in the country, with a record 75 million visitors in 2018.”

New Immersive Adventures

• At Universal Orlando Resort™, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure coaster opens on June 13. This ride, described as Universal’s most highly-themed coaster to date, takes guests deep into the Forbidden Forest, to check out the various fantastic beasts that call the woods home.

• Walt Disney World® Resort opens Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Aug. 29. Set on the planet Batuu, the new land features two thrilling galactic rides, immersive shops, a restaurant and a character meet-and-greet spot.

• Aquatica® Orlando’s new attraction KareKare Curl™ debuted April 12. This new slide is styled after a curve-shaped wave and welcomes two riders at a time, climbing the vertical wave wall for a high-adrenaline, weightless adventure.

• Walt Disney World Resort brings baller excitement to Disney Springs on Aug. 12 with the opening of the NBA Experience, offering 13 hands-on games and activities for basketball fans in a one-of-a-kind attraction.

• Wild Florida is set to open an all-new 75-acre safari park, an expansion that will result in the park growing six-fold. Guests will have the option to drive their own vehicles or ride on a guided buggy tour. Over 100 animals native to Florida will be on this land, along with a zip-line that lets visitors fly over the park.