Orlando Theme Parks Resume Normal Operations

Hurricane Dorian has passed Orlando with minimal impact and theme parks are operating as normal. The destination has a history of businesses and agencies working together to quickly resume operations after a storm, and its inland location often results in less overall impact from coastal storms.

 

The major theme parks opened early today, 4th September, and are operating as normal, including:

  • Magic Kingdom Park opened at 7:30 a.m., until 10 p.m.
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened at 7:30 a.m., until 9 p.m.
  • Epcot opened 9 a.m., until 9 p.m.
  • Disney Hollywood Studios opened 8 a.m., until 10 p.m.
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park opened at 10 a.m., until 5 p.m.
  • Universal Studios Florida opened 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Universal’s Islands of Adventure opened 9 a.m.  to 9 p.m.
  • Universal’s Volcano Bay water park opened at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • SeaWorld Orlando opened at 11 a.m., until 6 p.m.
  • Discovery Cove opened at 9 a.m., until 5:30 p.m.
  • SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park opened at 11 a.m., until 5 p.m.
  • (* Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is closed for annual refurbishment.)

 

Visit Orlando representatives are also able to assist visitors with information and answers via live chat on VisitOrlando.com

 

