Orlando Theme Parks Resume Normal Operations

Hurricane Dorian has passed Orlando with minimal impact and theme parks are operating as normal. The destination has a history of businesses and agencies working together to quickly resume operations after a storm, and its inland location often results in less overall impact from coastal storms.

The major theme parks opened early today, 4th September, and are operating as normal, including:

Magic Kingdom Park opened at 7:30 a.m., until 10 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened at 7:30 a.m., until 9 p.m.

Epcot opened 9 a.m., until 9 p.m.

Disney Hollywood Studios opened 8 a.m., until 10 p.m.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park opened at 10 a.m., until 5 p.m.

Universal Studios Florida opened 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure opened 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Universal’s Volcano Bay water park opened at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SeaWorld Orlando opened at 11 a.m., until 6 p.m.

Discovery Cove opened at 9 a.m., until 5:30 p.m.

SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park opened at 11 a.m., until 5 p.m.

(* Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is closed for annual refurbishment.)

Visit Orlando representatives are also able to assist visitors with information and answers via live chat on VisitOrlando.com