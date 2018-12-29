News

Oroko Travel Launches 2019-2020 Brochure

Tailor-made holidays for families, adventure and culture, honeymoon and beach, as well as short breaks and a new ski programme are featured in the new 40-page brochure for 2019-2020 from Oroko Travel.

Brendan Breen, Managing Director, and his team of five travel specialists have visited 227 countries worldwide. The selected holidays featured in the brochure range from €699pps for flights and three nights at the 5-star Borgobianco Resort & Spa in Puglia, Italy, up to €7,999pps for flights and 15 nights in Namibia.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

