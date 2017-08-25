Oroko Travel Seeks Luxury Travel Sales Consultant

Oroko Travel is looking for a Luxury Travel Sales Consultant / Creative Travel Specialist with “an exceptional customer service ethic and a natural flair for sales”.

The role, based in Dublin 6, will suit a resourceful, self-motivated, results-driven travel professional who would relish the opportunity to work with demanding clients, source new products and suppliers, and design inspiring holidays from a blank canvas.

Job Description

We are looking for a Creative Travel Specialist who will:

Consult with our customers listening to their ideas and requirements

Design creative, luxurious and inspiring itineraries and provide clients will all information they need for all aspects of travel for their destination

Execute all bookings ensuring a seamless experience ‘door to door’

Display a high conversion rate from enquiry to confirmed booking

Deal with any problems that may occur in advance of, during or after a client trip

Engage in active after care service to ensure client retention and relationship development

If you are the person we need you will have:

At least 5 years’ experience in the long-haul retail travel industry with an excellent sales track record

Extensive travel experience worldwide with first-hand knowledge of 5-star destinations and travel providers and strong worldwide geographical knowledge

Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy

The ability to work comfortably in a dynamic environment where our services, systems and suppliers are constantly evolving

Customer service experience with luxury brands

You will also be:

Friendly, professional, confident, diplomatic and discreet with outstanding listening and communication skills (verbal and written)

Upbeat and positive with a can-do attitude

Hard-working, professional and results driven with a focus on superior quality and service

Financially astute – working with suppliers to develop and price exciting itineraries

Fluent in English, very well-presented and well-spoken

Oroko Travel

Oroko Travel is an exciting new addition to the Irish travel industry, offering ‘Out of the Ordinary’ tailor-made travel experiences. At Oroko, customer experience is everything. We will go to extraordinary lengths to ensure a smooth customer journey from first touch point to returning home from holiday.

We expect, and demand, our team and partners worldwide to be precise in everything they do. We are offering the most competitive salary and incentive packages in the Irish travel industry with the best worldwide travel opportunities. You will also receive discounts from some of our sister companies.

Our office hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm with some requirement to respond to clients and suppliers outside these hours. There is also a generous annual leave allowance. Our ‘Out of the Ordinary’ office, located in Dublin 6, provides a luxurious environment and an exciting place to work.

Reporting to the COO, you will receive comprehensive product and systems training, as well as ongoing coaching to develop your career.