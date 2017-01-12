News

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

The Culloden Estate & Spa in Holywood was the venue for Orr’s Travel’s first travel show of the year on Saturday 7th January along with Celebrity Cruises, G Adventures, and Tailor Made Holidays for Southern Africa.

orrs-travel-3

Joyce McCullough, Manager, told Irish Travel Trade News: “We hold this travel show every year – and another at Stormont at the end of January – and they are very important for generating bookings. About 200 people attended the Culloden show. Overall, bookings are going well and we have had a busy start to the year. Cruising, and particularly river cruising, are the fastest growing sectors and, in terms of destinations, in addition to Spain and Portugal it is Croatia that is proving popular this year.”

orrs-travel-2

John Grehan, G Adventures, added: “This was our first event of the year and there was great interest in polar region cruises and in Cuba.”

