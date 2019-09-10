News

Osprey Holidays Launches UK Theatre Packages

Osprey Holidays Launches UK Theatre Packages

Following the demise of SuperBreak, Edinburgh-based tailor-made city breaks tour operator Osprey Holidays has launched UK theatre breaks, all bookable through travel agents.

Michael Bennett, Managing Director, said: “Osprey has offered UK cities and short breaks for years, with a focus on London and Edinburgh, and we felt the time was right to expand and add theatre breaks, as well as offering a wider choice of tours, excursions and experiences.”

Prices start at £195 per person for a two-night theatre break with breakfast at the three-star Bedford Hotel in London including a ticket to 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre in November.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

