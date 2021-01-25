Outdoor Kilkenny Launches 2021 Adventure Packages

Outdoor Kilkenny has launched a series of adventure itineraries designed to help visitors make the most of the outdoors in 2021.

The packages include fishing and horse riding at Mount Juliet Estate; a falconry experience and spa break at Lyrath Estate; and a guided tour of Kilkenny City with a touch of humour courtesy of Shenanigans Walks and the Rivercourt Hotel. Another itinerary has visitors exploring the Marble City by bike with Kilkenny Cycling Tours after a B&B night at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

Commenting on the variety of packages with Outdoor Kilkenny, Gareth Alcorn said: “Itinerary packages provide visitors with one of the best ways to get the most of any county or city. No matter what adventure package you choose in Kilkenny, you will be guided by an expert skilled in their activity with the ability to ensure visitors have a truly memorable and unmissable experience.”

Visit www.outdoorkilkenny.ie for details.