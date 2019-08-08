News

Outrageous Cast of Horrible Histories Descend on Dublin

Outrageous Cast of Horrible Histories Descend on Dublin

Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians took to the streets of Dublin ahead of Horrible Histories: Live On Stage beginning this weekend at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Cast members of the live stage production from the world-renowned Horrible Histories got up to no end of mischief in Dublin ahead of the production that is running from this Saturday 10 August – Wednesday 14 August.

The characterful duo, Dr Willis and Florence Nightingale, are pictured at St Stephen’s Green and Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin.

Set within the Castle’s stunning gardens, this outrageously entertaining outdoor show presented by The Birmingham Stage Company promises to uncover centuries of grisly history and is the perfect tonic for families with a thirst for all things awful and amusing.

This show is ideal for families with children aged between 7 and 14 years but can be enjoyed by all ages. Running twice a day, performances last for one hour and visitors are encouraged to soak up the festival atmosphere with a dedicated food pop-up serving a range of goodies sourced from Hillsborough Castle’s Georgian Walled Garden.

Horrible Histories is included in gardens admission tickets and family tickets are available. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members. To book tickets and for more information on Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, visit hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Marek is July Winner of ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Visit Orlando Launches New Travel Trade Tools

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

SuperBreak and LateRooms Cease Trading

Neil SteedmanAugust 8, 2019
Read More

It’s Party Time with RCI for Five Lucky Travel Agents

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Emirates Holidays to Extend Product to Irish Travel Trade

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 8th August 2019

Neil SteedmanAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Melanie Joins Travel Counsellors Ireland as Senior Marketing Executive

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Fiona Fitzgerald Joins ATTS

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Why Not Enter Your Pictures in the ITTN/Emirates Competition?

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland