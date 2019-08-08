Outrageous Cast of Horrible Histories Descend on Dublin

Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians took to the streets of Dublin ahead of Horrible Histories: Live On Stage beginning this weekend at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

Cast members of the live stage production from the world-renowned Horrible Histories got up to no end of mischief in Dublin ahead of the production that is running from this Saturday 10 August – Wednesday 14 August.

The characterful duo, Dr Willis and Florence Nightingale, are pictured at St Stephen’s Green and Ha’penny Bridge in Dublin.

Set within the Castle’s stunning gardens, this outrageously entertaining outdoor show presented by The Birmingham Stage Company promises to uncover centuries of grisly history and is the perfect tonic for families with a thirst for all things awful and amusing.

This show is ideal for families with children aged between 7 and 14 years but can be enjoyed by all ages. Running twice a day, performances last for one hour and visitors are encouraged to soak up the festival atmosphere with a dedicated food pop-up serving a range of goodies sourced from Hillsborough Castle’s Georgian Walled Garden.

Horrible Histories is included in gardens admission tickets and family tickets are available. Free for Historic Royal Palaces members. To book tickets and for more information on Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, visit hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle