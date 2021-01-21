News

Over 50s Lead the Way

TUI, the UK’s largest tour operator, says 50 per cent of bookings on their website are currently by over-50s. As we reported yesterday, January 20, Saga was delaying the start of its holiday and cruise programme until 1 May so that as many of its over 50s passengers could get the vaccine.

TUI’s latest news confirms that the road to recovery for the travel industry is being paved by those who will have first access to the vaccine – which in most countries, including Ireland, is the over 50s.

The over 50s market is already one of the most dynamic in travel – with more time and freedom to travel, they have long since broken free of the full-board getaways of decades past in favour of every kind of activity holiday and adventure break. This is reflected in TUI’s own research, which shows the over 50s interested in holidays that range from cycling tours in Morocco to rail trips in Colorado as well as trips further afield, including Japan – which is TUI’s most popular destination for the over 50s market.

